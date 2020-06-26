Temperatures aren't the only thing that will be heating up this summer.
With the potential for major change at the national, state, and local levels of government, the upcoming August Primary is the kickoff of a busy second half to the 2020 election cycle. The past two days a listing of candidates and races that will appear on the Aug. 4 Primary ballot in Lake, Missaukee, Osceola, and Wexford counties were shown.
Now it is the proposals that will take center stage. These proposals range from operating millage renewals to bond proposals. Find out what proposals you will be voting on later this summer.
LAKE COUNTY
Lake County Emergency Medical Services Millage
Voters will be asked to continue funding the county's emergency medical service program. The millage is asking that the previous millage that expired in 2019 and had been reduced by the Headlee Amendment to .9969 be renewed and partially reduced to .7500 mills for five years, 2020-2024. If approved, the millage would raise an estimated $455,255 for emergency medical services in the first year.
Reed City Area Public Schools Operating Millage renewal
This proposal will allow the district to continue to levy the statutory rate of and not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except for principal residences and other property that is exempted by law. It would be renewed for two years, 2021 and 2022.
MISSUAKEE COUNTY
Aetna Township Road Millage Renewal
Aetna Township is asking voters to renew a millage of 2 mills for four years for road construction and maintenance. It is estimated it will raise $61,000 in the first year.
Bloomfield Township Road Millage Renewal
Bloomfield Township is asking voters to renew a millage of 1 mill for four years for road construction and maintenance. It is estimated it will raise $17,700 in the first year.
Butterfield Township Road Millage Renewal
Butterfield Township is asking voters to renew a millage of 1 mill for four years for road construction and maintenance. It is estimated it will raise $20,759.12 in the first year.
Butterfield Township Fire Protection Renewal
Butterfield Township is asking voters to renew a millage for 1.5 mills for four years to continue providing fire protection, which includes buildings and equipment maintenance. It is estimated it will raise $31,138.68 in the first year.
Clam Union Township Road Millage Renewal
Clam Union Township is asking voters to renew a millage of 1 mill for four years for road construction and maintenance. It is estimated it will raise $42,511.77 in the first year.
Forest Township Road Millage Renewal
Forest Township is asking voters to renew a millage of 1 mill for four years for road construction and maintenance. It is estimated it will raise $32,420 in the first year.
Norwich Township Fire Proposal Millage Renewal
Norwich Township is asking voters to renew a millage for 1 mill for four years to continue providing fire protection, which includes buildings and equipment maintenance. It is estimated it will raise $26,312 in the first year.
Reeder Township Fire Millage Renewal Proposal
Reeder Township is asking voters to renew a millage for 1 mill for four years to continue providing fire protection, which includes buildings and equipment maintenance. It is estimated it will raise $42,636.62 in the first year.
Riverside Township Road Millage Renewal
Riverside Township is asking voters to renew a millage of 1 mill for four years for road construction and maintenance. It is estimated it will raise $45,000 in the first year.
Houghton Lake Community Schools Operating Millage Renewal
This proposal will allow the district to continue to levy the statutory rate of and not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except for principal residences and other property that is exempted by law. It would be renewed for four years, 2021-2024.
Lake City Area Schools Operating Millage Renewal
This proposal will allow the district to continue to levy the statutory rate of and not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except for principal residences and other property that is exempted by law. It would be renewed for two years, 2021 and 2022.
McBain Rural Agricultural Schools Operating Millage Renewal
This proposal will allow the district to continue to levy the statutory rate of and not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except for principal residences and other property that is exempted by law. It would be renewed for two years, 2021 and 2022.
OSCEOLA COUNTY
Meceola Consolidated Central Dispatch Authority Proposal
Residents in Mecosta and Osceola counties are being asked to approve the up to $3 monthly charge on all landlines, wireless, and voice over internet protocol services located in each county to be used exclusively for the funding of 911 emergency telephone call answering and central dispatch services.
Middle Branch Township Road Millage
Middle Branch Township is asking voters to approve a millage of 1 mill for two years for grading, graveling, ditching, brining, paving, and general maintenance of the road system in the township. It is estimated it will raise $27,565 in the first year.
Pine River Area Schools Bonding Proposal
Pine River Area Schools is asking voters within the district to issue general obligation unlimited tax bonds not to exceed $3.9 million to erect, furnish and equip an addition to the elementary school building; remodeling, equipping and re-equipping and furnishing and refurnishing school buildings; and preparing, erecting, developing and improving playgrounds, athletic fields and facilities, and sites.
Reed City Area Public Schools Operating Millage renewal
This proposal will allow the district to continue to levy the statutory rate of and not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except for principal residences and other property that is exempted by law. It would be renewed for two years, 2021 and 2022.
Senior Citizens Services Millage
The proposal is asking county voters to continue to support senior citizens' services through the commission on aging at the same combined millage level previously approved by voters in 2014 and 2016. The millage seeks up to 1 mill for six years and in the first year is estimated to generate $769,049.
Sherman Township Road Millage renewal
Sherman Township is asking voters to renew a millage of 2 mills for four years for road maintenance. It is estimated it will raise $68,500 in the first year.
WEXFORD COUNTY
Antioch Township EMS Millage
Antioch Township is asking voters to pass a millage for 3 mills for four years to provide emergency ambulance services to all township residents. It is estimated it will raise $73,988 in the first year.
Boon Township Fire Millage renewal
Boon Township is asking voters to renew a millage for 0.9954 mills for five years to continue operations of the township fire department. It is estimated it will raise $20,554 in the first year.
Boon Township Fire Millage renewal 2
Boon Township is asking voters to renew a millage for 1.3935 mills for five years to continue providing only for equipment maintenance and repair, firefighter/first responder training, and building maintenance and repairs. It is estimated it will raise $28,775 in the first year.
Hanover Township Millage increase for fire, ambulance, and emergency services
Hanover Township is asking voters to impose an increase of up to 3 mills for five years to provide fire, ambulance, and emergency services in the township. It is estimated it will raise $136,952 in the first year.
South Branch Township Fire Millage renewal
South Branch Township is asking voters to renew a millage for 1.8680 mills for four years to continue providing fire protection for the township. It is estimated it will raise $45,121 in the first year.
South Branch Township Fire Equipment renewal
South Branch Township is asking voters to renew a millage for 0.9369 mills for four years to continue providing fire department equipment for the township. It is estimated it will raise $22,630 in the first year.
Springville Township EMS Millage
Springville Township is asking voters to pass a millage for 3 mills for four years to provide emergency ambulance services to all township residents. It is estimated it will raise $139,700 in the first year.
Springville Township Fire Protection Millage
Springville is asking voters to pass a millage for 1 mill for five years to continue providing fire protection, which includes funding for fire services operations, training, vehicles, equipment, and housing. It is estimated it will raise $46,600 in the first year.
Wexford Township Millage increase for fire, ambulance, and emergency services
Wexford Township is asking voters to impose an increase of up to 3 mills for five years to provide fire, ambulance, and emergency services in the township. It is estimated it will raise $110,340 in the first year.
Public Transportation Services renewal
The Cadillac Wexford Transit Authority is asking the public to renew a millage of 0.6 mills for six years. If approved and levied in full, this millage will raise an estimated $596,230.96 in the first year for providing funds for operating the Cadillac/Wexford Transit Authority for public transportation purposes.
Older Citizens Services Millage renewal
The proposal is asking county voters to continue to support senior citizens' services through the council on aging. The millage seeks up to 1 mill for five years and in the first year is estimated to generate $933,718.
Animal Control Fund Millage renewal
The proposal is asking county voters to continue to support the operation of animal control and the animal shelter. The millage seeks up to 0.2 mills for four years and in the first year is estimated to generate $205,616.58.
Michigan State University Extension Services and 4-H renewal
For continued support of 4-H youth development, agriculture and agribusiness, health and nutrition, horticulture, and other community education programs, MSUE is asking voters to renew a millage for up to 0.17 mills for five years. If approved, it is estimated it could generate up to $174,727.76 in the first year.
Benzie Central Schools Bond
The Benzie Central School District is asking voters within the district to issue general obligation unlimited tax bonds not to exceed $38,685,000 to erect, furnish, and equip a new elementary school; erecting, furnishing, and equipping additions to Lake Ann Elementary School and the Middle/High School; remodeling, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and re-equipping existing school buildings; erecting, furnishing, and equipping a new bus garage; purchasing school buses; acquiring and installing instructional technology in school buildings; and preparing, developing, improving, and equipping playgrounds, playfields, and sites.
Buckley Community Schools Operating Millage renewal
This proposal will allow the district to continue to levy the statutory rate of and not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except for principal residences and other property that is exempted by law. It would be renewed for four years.
McBain Rural Agricultural Schools Operating Millage Renewal
This proposal will allow the district to continue to levy the statutory rate of and not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except for principal residences and other property that is exempted by law. It would be renewed for two years, 2021 and 2022.
Pine River Area Schools Bonding Proposal
Pine River Area Schools is asking voters within the district to issue general obligation unlimited tax bonds not to exceed $3.9 million to erect, furnish and equip an addition to the elementary school building; remodeling, equipping and re-equipping and furnishing and refurnishing school buildings; and preparing, erecting, developing and improving playgrounds, athletic fields and facilities, and sites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.