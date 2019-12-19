CADILLAC — Snow and plunging temperatures are harbingers of holiday cheer for many, but for some the winter can pose a challenge to just stay warm. Fortunately many options are available for those who might have trouble paying their utility bills this season.
Power companies such as DTE Energy and Consumers Energy have need-based programs available for qualifying individuals. Brian Wheeler of Consumers Energy explains that anyone struggling to pay their bills or facing shutoffs can explore options online or contact the company directly.
As a first resort, Wheeler recommends utilizing services like Michigan 2-1-1. This resource is available 24/7 to help connect you with government and nonprofit resources. To reach Michigan 2-1-1, dial 2-1-1 on your phone or text your zip code to 898211 to get started.
Another option is applying directly for state emergency relief (SER). The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reviews SER applications. Once an application is approved, one can receive assistance through referral partners like the Salvation Army, TrueNorth, and Northwest Michigan community Action Agency. Anyone seeking to apply for SER can find information on how to do so online at www.michigan.gov/mibridges.
Referral partners rely on both government grants and the generosity of private donors. Marissa Boerman and Nikki Fanjoy of TrueNorth’s emPower program explain that they are thankful for the opportunity to partner with members of the community to help those in need this winter. They encourage anyone needing assistance to call emPower at (231) 355-5880; anyone wanting to help this season can donate online at tnempower.org.
Captain R.C. Duskin of Cadillac’s Salvation Army echoes emPower’s message of thanks. He encourages anyone who is interested in helping to donate either online at salvationarmyusa.org or at the Army’s storefront red kettles.
