LEROY — Betsy Nickel wanted her dog, Maple, to have a good first birthing experience.
They'd bred the fox-red English labrador but thought the breeding hadn't taken. It was only a week before Maple delivered a single pup that they realized the dog was pregnant.
The puppy was stillborn. Maple and Nickel were both heartbroken. In 10 years of breeding, Nickel's dogs had never lost a puppy. Their mutual grief grew.
"We took it really hard, and she took it really hard," Nickel said, "and I think I took it really hard, too, because she took it really hard."
Though the puppy would have been Maple's first, she'd proven her maternal instincts around other litters raised by Nickel Labradors. Without a puppy, Maple was crushed. Nickel tried to spoil her, but it wasn't working.
"After a few days, I just decided to put a little shout-out on Facebook," Nickel said.
"If anyone knows of an orphaned puppy that needs milk and a momma, we could use them! Maple lost her only baby and she’s pretty depressed. Thanks!" Nickel wrote.
The message was shared nearly 7,000 times and had a long reach, traveling across the country.
But in the end, the message only needed to make it just down the road; a neighbor Nickel didn't know had a blue heeler litter born a few days before, and the mom was overwhelmed.
The four-day-old puppies moved into the Nickel home in Lincoln Township, Osceola County.
Maple had spent the past few days searching for her own puppy.
"I put the puppies out in front of her and she was just like, 'Where have you been hiding my puppies this whole time?'" Nickel recalled. "She thought they were her puppies."
Maple didn't need any convincing. She began mothering the three male blue heeler pups (dubbed Aspen, Oakley and Leif), licking them and letting them nurse.
"She doesn't like to leave them at all," Nickel told the Cadillac News during an interview this week, as Maple snored and the puppies slurped in the nearby whelping box. "She has a huge maternal instinct."
Maple's mood brightened. And the love appears to be mutual; the puppies took to Maple right away.
The puppies will be three weeks old on Friday and it's still early for their personalities to emerge, though some traits are breaking through.
On Monday, for the first time, "they looked up at us and gave a bark," Nickel said.
For now, their defining characteristics are physical; Aspen is fluffy, Oakley is tiny and Leif is darker, with more grey.
The puppies will be available to new families when they are eight weeks old; Nickel will handle their sale (her Facebook page is Nickel Labradors).
Asked if Maple would have any parenting advice if she could talk, Nickel's response was straightforward.
"Just love 'em," she said.
