CADILLAC — A 28-year-old Maple City man faced two drug-related offenses during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.

Shane Matthew Bobier was charged with possession of analogues, amphetamine, and possession of a Schedule 5 narcotic, LSD, etc. for his connection with an incident on July 27 in Selma Township. If convicted of the amphetamine-related felony, Bobier faces up to two years and/or $2,000 in fines.

The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Bobier is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

He was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Dec. 7.

