CADILLAC — The Maple Hill Apartments sit nestled against the similarly-named city cemetery, perched on Pearl Street.
The apartments were built in the early 1980s and just received a $3.2 million facelift.
The changes don't appear radical, but they make a difference in terms of who can safely come-and-go and how much utilities cost.
New flooring, new windows, new tubs and showers and sinks and toilets. Energy-efficiency is a big one, as is accessibility. There are three ADA-compliant units, but there were also improvements made to downstairs units so friends and family who use mobility aids can visit the apartments.
City officials, including City Manager Marcus Peccia, Public Safety Director Adam Ottjepka, Community Development Director John Wallace and Council Members Tiyi Schippers and Robert Engels attended a tour of the rehabilitated apartment complex on Wednesday morning.
"I would say this is a great public-private partnership where it's essentially an adaptive redevelopment of a facility that needed a lot of tender loving care," Peccia said.
The City of Cadillac played a role in bringing the Woda Cooper Companies, which started the process of buying the apartments in 2016, to Cadillac. The city agreed to a payment-in-lieu of taxes program, making it easier for the company to invest in the property's rehabilitation. The company is also getting tax credits for the unit.
There are 24 units; five one-bedroom units, eight two-bedroom units and 11 three-bedroom units.
"There are more families here than general, on a 24-unit that we would rehab, throughout the state," said Craig Patterson, senior vice president at Woda Cooper.
Tenants have been moved back and forth between units while the buildings were being renovated; as of Wednesday, there were eight vacancies. The company said they expected the vacancies to be filled by the end of September. Prices range from $540 to $704, with a utility allowance.
Residents will have to continue to meet income restrictions, both minimum and maximum income. You have to make at least twice the rent and utilities but you have to make under 60% of the area's median income (if you are interested in living there, contact Maple Hill Apartments to find out if you qualify. Tenants have to pass criminal and credit screening).
People found to have drugs on the property are given a 24-hour eviction notice, the company said.
Maple Hill Apartments are part of low-income housing program through USDA Rural Development and Michigan State Housing Development Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, but are not section eight, Patterson said.
"They don't cost the state residents anything, because they come from the federal government, and they offset federal corporate taxes. And so it doesn't come out of the pocket of Michiganders to build this," Patterson said.
Patterson said he'd like to do more projects in Cadillac.
"We'd like to do something else in Cadillac," Patterson told the Cadillac News as the tour was wrapping up on Wednesday. He floated the possibility of a project with a higher income cap. "This is a great city."
