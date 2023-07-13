CADILLAC — Residents at Maple Ridge Living Center were in for a treat on Wednesday as around fifteen classic cars filled the parking lot accompanied by a live band.
Family, friends and residents enjoyed the cars and music from noon to 3 p.m. Food was also available.
“My favorite part would have to be the food,” resident Gail Matthews said. She said the meal included macaroni salad, chicken salad and chocolate cake.
Matthews has been a resident at Maple Ridge for almost two years.
“The music is really fun and it creates a free for all atmosphere,” Matthews said.
Co-owner of Maple Ridge Mike Moffit said that this is the second time the facility has put on the event, and it is annual alongside other smaller events throughout the year.
Matthews said her favorite car at the show was the Ford Model-T.
“We really enjoy playing at nursing homes because a lot of times folks are forgotten,” band member Jim Westbrook said.
The band does not have a name but is comprised of six members including Westbrook and his dad Wayne, Scott Swanson, Tracy Rousso, Gordy Paine and Jerry Ingersoll.
“We just like playing, and if we’re lucky enough to get someone to listen then that’s icing on the cake,” Westbrook said.
The group plays at other facilities when asked.
“Sometimes all you see is the corner of their mouths smiling a little bit, and that’s it but they’re enjoying themselves and that’s what means the most to us,” Westbrook said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.