MARION — On Tuesday, nine people equipped with hammers and battery-powered drills spread out amongst the thousands of maple trees on the Highland Hills Maple Syrup Farm near Marion.
Scott and Diane VanPolen, along with their children, other family members and friends, chose Tuesday to begin the first phase of the sap-collection process, which involves drilling holes in the trees and inserting rubber tubing tipped with plastic “spiles.”
Scott said due to how cold it’s been this winter, they’re off to a slow start; Diane confirmed they got started this year about a week later than they did last year.
Sap collection begins in earnest when daytime temperatures warm up and nighttime temperatures remain in the 20s. As a rule of thumb, Diane said this starts to happen from President’s Day weekend to the end of February.
“It’s completely weather dependent,” Scott said. “This will be one of the lighter starts we’ve had in a while.”
Diane estimated the sap won’t really start running until next week. In the meantime, they’ll use the initial slow flow of sap to clean debris and other impurities out their tubes.
Large trees can be drilled with two holes, while slimmer trees get one. Each spile connecting the tubing to the trees has to be replaced each year to prevent bacteria buildup.
Scott said they have about 3,000 taps to drill before they’re finished — a job he estimated they’d be able to complete by Wednesday.
Sap collection typically begins around the first part of March and ends during the first or second week of April.
Once drilling work is finished, Scott said there are a few other things they need to do in order to get ready for the season, including cleaning up their production areas and holding tanks, replacing the membrane on their reverse osmosis machine and setting up the sap releaser.
Here’s how the maple-syrup production process works: once collected from the trees, the sap is pumped into a 5,000 gallon holding tank inside the main processing area. From the holding tank, the sap then is sent through the reverse osmosis machine. This process is a bit technical but, in a nutshell, Scott said it concentrates the sugary parts of the sap. After the osmosis process, the sap then is pumped into a fuel oil-powered evaporator. When the purified sap is pumped into the evaporator, a flame heats the liquid to the boiling point, transforming the remaining water into steam and leaving only the heavy syrup. The final step in the process is pumping the syrup through a filter to remove any impurities that might still remain.
When it’s all said and done, around 45 gallons of raw sap is turned into four and a half gallons of purified sap through the osmosis process, which then is turned into 1 gallon of pure syrup with the evaporator. Highland Hills produces 2,500 gallons of maple syrup each year.
Scott said they’ll be open on weekends to those who’d like to stop by to check out the operation and their maple syrup products. He said they don’t mind if people would like to view the syrup boiling process, so long as they contact them ahead of time to let them know when they’ll be coming.
For more information, check out Highland Hills Maple Syrup on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.