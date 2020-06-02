March for Criminal Justice Reform event in Cadillac canceled

CADILLAC — Just one day after it was announced, a march in Cadillac to bring attention to criminal justice reform has been canceled by its organizer.
Tuesday the event page for March for Criminal Justice Reform had a post from its organizer David Mund that stated the collective vision for a peaceful demonstration was undermined. In the post, Mund said "a number of creditable threats from outside sources who desire to hijack our community event and diminish our movement and our message" were received.
He said in order to prevent that from happening and preventing "violent extremists" to harm people and property, the decision was made to cancel the event.
Tuesday evening a press release was issued by the city of Cadillac that also said the march was canceled. The city's release also had the link to the event page and a screenshot of Mund's post.
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said when the city was approached on Monday by Mund it was a chance to build unity with the city and the people the march was trying to represent to share a common voice regarding issues that are prevalent in the nation including the recent killing of George Floyd.
On Tuesday as Mund and the city were discussing logistics of the upcoming event, it was looking more and more like it would no longer just be a local event and outside influences might also attend, according to Peccia.
"After further communication, he chose to cancel the event," Peccia said.
Peccia also confirmed that the city received no threats regarding the event or any of the issues Mund mentioned.
Cadillac City Council member Tiyi Schippers said previously she had been in contact with the event organizer and offered guidance on how to effectively convey the message without contributing to tensions or provoking violence.
Schippers said her idea was to organize a rally that is more like what they've done in Flint, where police are an active part of the demonstration rather than a force that opposes it.
The Cadillac News reached out Tuesday evening to Schippers as well as Cadillac Director of Public Safety Adam Ottjepka.
Although the event was canceled, it appears that some people who planned to attend are still planning on gathering Saturday in City Park.
With protests occurring throughout the country and the state opposing the actions of Minneapolis police officers that resulted in the death of George Floyd, local law enforcement officials want the public to know two things.
First, the area's top police officials condemn the actions of former police Minnesota officer Derek Chauvin and the four other officers that allowed Floyd's death to occur. Second, they also condemn the actions of rioters who have been destroying property and hurting others across the country and state.
AN OPEN LETTER
On June 1 news of the Cadillac Michigan: March for Criminal Justice Reform started to spread over social media. The event was scheduled to occur from 1-3 p.m. Saturday in Cadillac City Park prior to its cancellation. It would have included speeches by community members, elected officials, and public safety officers. There also was going to be a brief moment of silence before a march through Cadillac returned them to the park and the Cadillac Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion.
The overall goal for this march was to get commitments from elected officials to change the conversation around public safety.
In response to the event and incidents across the country, Cadillac Public Safety Director Adam Ottjepka penned a letter Monday. In the letter, he discussed the "tragedy that occurred to George Floyd in Minnesota at the hand of law enforcement."
In the letter, Ottjepka said his department "condemns" the actions of the officers on the scene of that incident. He also said it needlessly ended the life of Floyd.
"I condemn the actions of the officer that held his knee on Mr. Floyd's neck and the officers that witnessed the act who took no action to protect the life of Mr. Floyd," Ottjepka wrote. "My heartfelt and deepest condolences go out to the Floyd family and I pray that their family can grieve and find solace in remembering Mr. Floyd's life."
Ottjepka went on to say the action and inaction of the Minneapolis officers is not a representation of law enforcement in the community. He continued saying the Cadillac Police Department is a professional organization consisting of neighbors, family, friends, and relatives of the community.
"The police are this community and the community are the police," he wrote. "Our authority is derived from our citizenry. Without your support, we fail in our goal of protecting and serving our community, our citizens, and our business owners."
He also said it would be ignorant for him not to acknowledge the action of these officers in Minnesota have tarnished the profession and hurt the relationships in the communities law enforcement tries to build upon. As a result, Ottjepka said his department will work to repair and mend relationships for those who feel they have been violated and disenfranchised by law enforcement.
LAW ENFORCEMENT RESPONSE TO THE DEATH OF GEORGE FLOYD/PROTESTS
When speaking for their officers and deputies, the sheriffs of Wexford, Missaukee, and Osceola counties echoed the sentiments of Ottjepka.
Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor said his agency condemns the action that led to the death of Floyd at the hands of the officers in Minnesota. He also said he and his sheriff's office don't tolerate the use of excessive force and never have.
"The officers that arrested Mr. Floyd have disparaged the badge and destroyed public trust," Taylor said. "The use of force is something we take very seriously and train on it regularly."
Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer said the now-infamous video looks bad and the officer shown in the video (Chauvin) was operating outside the realm of training. He said in his 30 plus years as a police officer his training has taught that if someone is claiming they can't breathe and you are not reacting to that there is something wrong with that officer's mentality.
"Unfortunately, when one cop screws up, we all get the black eye. I have been in law enforcement over 30 years and I have never been trained to put my knee on someone's neck and I have never put my knee on someone's neck," he said.
For Osceola County Sheriff Ed Williams, his response to the death of Floyd is simple.
He said the incident and his death are not only tragic but also sad. He also said for the people of the United States to come together, protest and demonstrate is one of the freedoms we as Americans have, but it should be done lawfully.
Regarding the riots and destruction occurring throughout the country, Williams said those are not lawful and should be dealt with accordingly.
"We welcome peaceful protests or gatherings, but once there is damage to innocent people's property or themselves then it is past the line of freedom," he said. "I would welcome any peaceful demonstration because that is what I feel a constitutional right would be."
Yancer said if his office found out there was a planned protest, like Williams, there would be no issues if it was peaceful, but there would be a different response if there started to be destruction or violence.
"If the protest was peaceful and not destroying property, they could say their pieces and be heard," he said. "If they were standing on Main Street and breaking windows, the people of Missaukee County would expect my office to do their jobs and stop it."
As for Taylor, he was planning to be at Saturday's protest before its cancellation.
He also said while he and other deputies from the sheriff's office would have been there to ensure safety, they also would have stood in solidarity with the protestors, and if his duties allow he would have marched with them.
Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore said his office also doesn't condone criminal conduct by law enforcement or anyone else for that matter. He also said his office supports citizens exercising their first amendment rights peacefully and respectfully.
The Michigan State Police Seventh District Public Information Officer Lt. Derrick Carroll said Cadillac Post Commander 1st Lt. Frank Keck was planning on attending a meeting Thursday with the Cadillac Police Department to discuss the planned protest. It is unknown now if the meeting will go on as planned now that the official event is canceled.
Carroll said what is known is the state police would have approached the protest like it does every other protest.
"Our role is to interfere as little as possible while ensuring a safe forum where people can exercise their constitutionally protected right to free speech," Carroll said. "However, when crimes are committed in our presence we will take appropriate enforcement action in accordance with the oath we took. That has been the case in all the protests occurring over the last several weeks."
He cited a protest held Monday in Gaylord that remained peaceful, and those in attendance exercised their freedom of speech with no incidents.
Carroll also said while there is always a possibility for outside influences to cause issues, the state police are prepared and train for these types of scenarios. He also said the state police will respond as necessary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.