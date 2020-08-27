Marijuana retail applicants pledge community support

CADILLAC — Living wages, at least a dozen full-time jobs and tens of thousands of dollars in community donations.
Those were common proposals from marijuana business applicants during virtual presentations Wednesday morning before the city of Cadillac's Marihuana Selection Committee.
The selection committee has four conditional licenses to award; two for recreational pot shops and two for medical "provisioning" centers. Nine companies applied for the licenses, and while some applied for both medical and recreational licenses, all were clear that they preferred the recreational license.
"Unfortunately because excise tax is so low in Michigan compared to other states, the medical market is kind of slowly, you know, dwindling away," said Mike Bahoura, general counsel for Larren Investments, which applied for both license types.
City Manager Marcus Peccia said it will be up to city council whether to add more licenses.
"Certainly if you're right that the medical side of things is going away or is eroding away, that may be something for the council to consider," Peccia said.
The selection committee did not score or award applications on Wednesday. They heard presentations from the applicants and asked questions. The selection committee will meet again next Thursday to score the applications.
This is an overview of the proposals.
ATTITUDE WELLNESS LLC
Also known as Lume Cannabis Co., the company with a store and a grow facility in Evart plans to operate at 1250 South Mitchell Street in Cadillac, if they are awarded a license. The company applied for a recreational license but not a medical license. John Abbo, who gave the presentation on behalf of the company, said that Lume would ideally do both medical and recreational in Cadillac but that the city's ordinance requiring complete separation of the facilities meant they chose to apply for only the recreational license. As a vertically integrated company, Lume intends to supply its own product but does sell third-party edibles, tinctures and other products.
CRESCO LABS
Cresco Labs, which will operate "Sunnyside" stores, applied for both the medical and recreational licenses. The company is publicly traded on the Canadian stock exchange and has 19 dispensaries in the United States, with the Cadillac location anticipated to be their first store in Michigan. The proposed site is 1101 North Mitchell, near AutoZone and Walgreens at a former physical rehabilitation building. Presenter Sabrina Noah said the anticipated build-out costs were $1 million and that the company predicts hiring 15-20 new full-time employees at an average salary of $55,000 a year.
City Manager Marcus Peccia recused himself from the discussion about Cresco Labs, due to a previous personal relationship with someone who works with the company. Peccia said the relationship was non-fiduciary and from 20 years ago.
FRESH COAST PROVISIONING
CEO Nick Piedmonte noted that his company was the first to get in an application for recreational marijuana. The company plans to operate a recreational marijuana store called "Dunegrass" at 115 North Mitchell Street, which is below-grade and faces the Cadillac police department. It does not have frontage on Mitchell Street. Piedmonte said the company will focus on the retail side of things, as that is where their expertise lies (they run GT Vapor).
KZOO RETAILERS LLC
Kzoo Retailers, also known as KKind, applied for both adult use and recreational licenses. Their proposed site is at 1215 North Mitchell, where Allegra Printing operates and would remain. KKind would renovate the building and create separate suites for Allegra, KKind and third tenant. KKind said they would spend about $750,000 in renovations, hire to 12-15 full-time employees, have employees volunteer for 30 hours each quarter, and pay them $16 an hour to start, with possible additional compensation.
LARREN INVESTMENTS LLC
Larren Investments has proposed opening "Pure Cadillac" at 707 North Mitchell. The company has applied for both medical and recreational licenses and would split the building in half if awarded both. The site is currently Mancino's Pizza.
"It's my understanding they're going to be moving to a different location," said Mike Bahoura, general counsel for Larren Investments. "Obviously zoning restrictions are much less restrictive for pizza business than it was for our business, so it's easier for them to find a new location."
Bahoura anticipated that the Cadillac store would hire 25-30 full-time employees and pledged to donate a minimum of $25,000 a year to the community.
N-EAST SERVICES LLC
N-East Services has stores in Lansing as well as grow facilities. In Cadillac, the store would likely be called "Pure Options North" and would be located at the old Ponderosa building at 707 South Mitchell Street. The company pledged a living wage and said they would still come to Cadillac even if awarded solely the medical license. The company described the Ponderosa facility as "dilapidated" and said they'd be spending $1 million on interior renovations if they get the license.
RTMC ENTERPRISES INC
RTMC Enterprises Inc participated in public hearings as Cadillac moved through the process of approving ordinances and zoning that cleared the path for the marijuana business to come to Cadillac. Physician Robert McCurren, one of the founding partners of the company, reiterated concerns that the city's ordinance, forcing a complete separation between medical and recreational businesses, would mean that a solely medical marijuana store would not be viable. McCurren said he didn't think the company would move forward if awarded only a medical license. If they are awarded a license, RTMC will open a store called "Northern Trellis" at 501 North Mitchell Street. That's the current site of Mitchell Street News and Video, which sells adult videos, kratom and glass pipes, among other items.
WEISBERGER VENTURES II
Paul Weisberger spoke on behalf of his company, which operates elsewhere in the marijuana sphere as "Green Buddha" and is also involved with Wild Bill Tobacco. The proposed location in Cadillac is at 621 North Mitchell. Weisberger said that the company already has experience with the "vice" industry and dealing with age limits, regulation and taxes.
"We know how to run a large retail business," Weisberger said.
He said whoever ends up with the license will do very well in Cadillac. They anticipate spending $1.3 million on the property, generating 15-20 jobs and donating $25-30,000 to the community.
WL GREEN VENTURES
WL Green Ventures is planning to acquire and renovate 919 and 929 Mitchell Street. The company has applied for both medical and recreational licenses but plans to use only the 919 address for the marijuana businesses.
The company is "fully vertical" and will supply their own product at "Moods Cannabis." They're pledging support to several local non-profits, a livable wage starting at $15/hour and up to $60,000 a year for a store manager. The company is not planning to go forward with licensing if issued only a medical license.
The city's selection committee is due to meet Thursday, Sept. 3 at 11 a.m. to score the applications and possibly award the licenses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.