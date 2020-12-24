ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Not even Santa Claus can grant all gift wishes. Some gifts are too precious even for jolly old St. Nick to handle. For those requests, you have to appeal to a higher authority and hope for a miracle.
Earlier this month, Jon and Ashley Barron, of Marion, fidgeted restlessly for 13 long hours in a waiting room at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor.
They were awaiting news of their miracle, news that their 8-year-old son, Kaiden, had made it through a life-saving surgery involving his heart.
Kaiden suffers from a rare birth defect called hypoplastic left heart syndrome. His left ventricle never formed.
Since his birth, Kaiden's undergone a number of procedures to redirect blood flow from his non-existent left ventricle to his right ventricle.
"The idea was to make the right side do all the work," Ashley said.
His last major surgery was done about four years ago. Since that time, Kaiden has been able to live a life virtually identical to all other kids his age. He was gaining weight and everything seemed to be going well.
That all changed recently, however, when Kaiden started coughing up strange, hard white objects.
Jon and Ashley immediately made an appointment for doctors to see Kaiden to determine what was going on.
It turns out Kaiden was suffering from a condition called plastic bronchitis, which was caused from intense pressures around his working ventricle forcing lymphatic fluid into his lungs, where it hardened. Once hardened, the fluid forms what are known as "casts," resembling the tree-like branches of veins in the lungs. They can cause breathing difficulty and even suffocation in children when they are coughed up.
The original plan was to treat the plastic bronchitis at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, but after a checkup at University of Michigan Hospital showed that Kaiden's condition was much worse than they initially thought, an entirely different course of action had to be plotted.
"They told us his heart was failing," said Ashley, "They caught it early enough to do something about it."
With Kaiden's heart failing rapidly, doctors immediately began the process of getting him on the donor's list.
Normally, Ashley said the process of getting matched up with a donor heart — even for Kaiden, who was placed fairly high on the list because of his age — takes three to six months.
Kaiden was placed on the donor list on Monday and by early Wednesday morning, they had a match.
With the hurdle of locating a heart for Kaiden cleared, another challenge presented itself — getting the heart to Michigan and getting Kaiden ready for surgery.
In order to properly time the heart's arrival in Michigan, doctors had to prep Kaiden while the organ was on a plane heading this way. Ashley said doctors told her one of the riskiest times during the surgery would be while they're prepping Kaiden and the heart's still in the air; if something happened with the plane while it was on the way here; Kaiden would have been in a lot of trouble.
Fortunately, the plane arrived without incident. The procedure lasted from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. the next morning.
"It was a sleepless night," said Ashley, who was told that no matter how you slice it, the operation was dangerous, considering they had to essentially reverse all the changes they made in Kaiden's body with previous surgeries to reroute blood to his working ventricle. "We were scared ... and nervous."
When news that the operation was a success finally came, Ashley said the first burst of emotion she felt was intense relief.
"He's up walking and doing really well," Ashley said a few days after the surgery. "It's a Christmas miracle."
On the day they were informed they had a heart for Kaiden, hospital staff brought in a monitor with a live stream of Santa and Mrs. Claus.
"He was telling Santa he got a heart," said Ashley, who added that Kaiden also commented after his surgery that it was the "best Christmas gift ever."
Kaiden has said that with his new heart, he's excited to be able to drink energy drinks just like his older brother. While Ashley plans to put a firm kibosh on that idea before it gets too far, she said Kaiden will be able to do a lot more than he used to.
"He wants to be able to run as fast as kids his age," Ashley said. "He wants to play football, too."
While he will have more freedom to be a kid now, Kaiden still has to take anti-rejection medications for the rest of his life and be ultra-cognizant of how much he's stressing his heart. Ashley said doctors had to sever the nerve that connects his heart to his brain as part of the procedure; that means that he won't be getting signals indicating that his heart is working too hard.
"He wouldn't even feel chest pains from a heart attack," Ashley said. "We'll have to watch his face for paleness and signs of tiredness."
Although they weren't given much information about the source of the heart, Ashley said they were told that it came from an adult in their early 20s.
"This is why I'm such a big supporter of adults becoming organ donors," Ashley said. "We're beyond blessed, although it is a hard pill to swallow knowing it came from someone that young."
Naturally curious about the heart he would be receiving, Kaiden also asked the doctors for details about it.
"They told him that it rode on a jet plane to get here," Ashley said. "That it was a beautiful heart."
Kaiden will undergo regular biopsies to allow doctors to check on the status of the new heart, including one before he leaves the hospital. Ashley said contingent on how this procedure goes, they hope to be home by Christmas or New Years.
