MARION — After interviewing two candidates Monday, the Marion Public Schools Board of Education voted Tuesday to hire Steve Brimmer as its next superintendent.
Unlike previous superintendent hires, Brimmer only will be charged with performing superintendent duties on a part-time basis. He will not have the added job title of elementary principal, however, he will be expected to direct the district in how it moves forward with its other administrators, which could include the hiring of a part-time dean of students at the elementary or a K-12 principal.
Marion board president Alicia Michell said she was contacted by the other finalist Brian Shaughnessy who withdrew his name from contention. Although that only left Brimmer, it was obvious after the board’s discussion Monday night they were leaning in that direction anyway.
Although the board voted 5-0 to hire Brimmer, with board members Ryan Raymond and Chris McCrimmon not at the meeting, the board directed Michell, the district business manager, as well as two other board members to schedule a meeting with Brimmer on Thursday. The goal is to work out what a part-time superintendent schedule will look like as well as salary for this shortened school year as well as for a full year.
On Monday, Shaughnessy and Brimmer were asked about their experience with grant writing, school bonds, Title I, preschool/daycare, and boosting enrollment. The candidates also were asked about how they would motivate students and staff and why they would best serve the district as its superintendent. Finally, Shaughnessy and Brimmer were asked if offered the job of part-time superintendent, what would that look like?
The two candidates interviewed for 30 minutes before the board discussed each candidate. The board was impressed by both men and thought either would make good superintendents. Some of the board members, however, liked that Brimmer was familiar with the area as the former superintendent in McBain, his knowledge of starting a preschool and boosting enrollment.
Last month, Marion Public Schools began the process to hire a new part-time superintendent and elementary principal/Title I position. The posting came one week after the district received the news in late August that former superintendent/elementary principal Chris Arrington was resigning from the position. His departure happened after he took a different job.
His departure, however, left the district scrambling to get its leadership in place. For one, the state mandates all schools have superintendents, but the district also was preparing for the start of the new school year. While this is an annual occurrence, this year, it took on added work due to COVID-19.
As part of the transition after Arrington’s departure, the board of education decided to offer the K-12 principal and interim superintendent position to Danyel Prielipp, who had been serving as the Marion High School Principal/Athletic Director. After a brief period to think about it, she accepted the interim position on Aug. 26.
As for the superintendent search, 27 people applied for the job, and an interview committee made up of 11 people was put together. The committee includes board members, school staff, and people from the public. After the interviews Monday, it was shared that a majority of the committee was recommending Brimmer be selected.
The committee was able to look at all the applications and name its top candidates. Initially, there were three candidates from the 27 that were asked to interview on Oct. 5. One candidate, however, pulled their name from contention leaving only Shaughnessy and Brimmer to be interviewed Monday.
