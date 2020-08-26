Marion board of ed. forced to do an administrative re-evaluation

MARION — There is no doubt 2020 has been a rough year for schools.
In a year filled with uncertainty, Marion Public Schools had another issue thrown at it with the start of school a week away. First, it was COVID-19, then it was finances, and now the district was forced to figure out how to move forward after its superintendent resigned. Chris Arrington officially resigned Tuesday. As a result, the board met to figure out how to move forward with new school year starting next week.
Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District Superintendent Dave Cox attended the meeting per request from board president Alicia Michell and addressed the board. He told the board by law the district is required to have a superintendent. There is no grace period for that regardless of when they leave, resign, or pass away. Districts have to have someone in place as soon as possible, according to Cox who cited a conversation he had Tuesday with the Michigan Association of School Boards.
Cox told the board now is not the time to reflect on the last two years or so, or even the last five years, but rather moving forward in a positive direction. He also told the board while he can't decide for them, he can offer help and advice.
It took little time for the board to look at the option that was brought up during a recent board meeting that had Marion High School Principal and Athletic Director Danyel Prielipp not only become the K-12 principal but also the interim superintendent.
While Prielipp said she was willing to help out the district she loves, she also made it clear that she doesn't want to be the full-time superintendent.
With the talk of needing to hire secretaries, as well as, promoting college and career readiness teacher Stacie Sutten to be an assistant principal and athletic director, the board decided to offer the K-12 principal and interim superintendent position to Prielipp and let her to review staffing needs. After assessing those needs she would then present them to the board in the next week. With that, the board voted 6-0, with board member Ryan Raymond abstaining, to offer the position to Prielipp through Dec. 31.
Arrington, who was not at Tuesday's meeting, said via email he was grateful for his time in Marion.
"The board, staff, students, and parents treated me like one of their own and I have nothing but fond memories of Marion. I am proud to leave the district better than I found it, which is every administrator's calling," he wrote. "I fell in love with the virtual platforms, and that's my new calling in my career. I am two days deep into my new position at Lighthouse Connections Academy, and I can already tell I made the right decision for my professional happiness."
Michell said the main concern needs to be student and staff safety while providing the best possible education for Marion students.
"Let's treat this resignation as an opportunity to make Marion Public Schools even better," she said.
The past few weeks Marion has been dealing with a lot of financial issues and questions. Last week, the board finalized what cuts it was making despite voting to approve its budget weeks ago.
Before Arrington's resignation, the board voted to lay off a third-grade teacher. With that action, the board has opted in total to lay off one kitchen staff employee, three paraprofessionals, and two teachers instead of what it originally voted to do at the end of June.
The budget the board adopted in June included reducing district staff by two paraprofessionals, one secretary, and six teachers for the school year that starts Sept. 2. Some of the impacts, however, were lessened due to the retirement of one secretary and one teacher. Those retirements were factored into the recently finalized cuts.
The finalized cuts also included a 2% cut in pay agreed upon by the teachers' union and per-pupil funding proration from the previous school year that was less than the $650 reduction the board voted to use in June.
During a June board meeting, Arrington mentioned his potential resignation as a way for the district to save money and keep staff in the classroom. No action, however, was taken.
In July, Arrington opted to send each member on the school board his letter of resignation to try and help alleviate some of the district's financial woes. While he said he didn't have another job lined up, Arrington said he wanted to do what was best for the students, and in this case, having a teacher in the classroom was better than having him.
In his resignation letter, Arrington said the effective date would have been Aug. 31 and it was assumed the Marion Board of Education would address his letter and likely vote to accept it at its meeting on July 14.
Although the board never took formal action, and it appeared both Arrington and the board were content with him staying, a motion was made last week by board vice president Tammy Ladd and seconded by board member Cindy Truxton to accept his resignation. Citing continued budget concerns including the likelihood of a negative fund balance after the 2021-22 school, Ladd said the district needed to start thinking about cost-saving.
