Marion board of ed. gets update on administration restructuring

MARION — At a recent meeting, the Marion Public Schools Board of Education got an update on its administrator restructuring as well as voted to start the process of hiring a new elementary school office manager.
The decision to post the superintendent and elementary principal/Title I job was made by the board on Sept. 1 and the action was exactly one week after the district received news former superintendent/elementary principal Chris Arrington was resigning. The actual job posting included a part-time superintendent and elementary principal or the two positions separated. As of the board's Sept. 8 meeting, the district already had eight resumes come in.
Marion Interim Superintendent and K-12 Principal Danyel Prielipp reported to the board that some of the resumes were just for the principal's position, some resumes were for both positions and some were just for the part-time superintendent's position.
The board wanted to take that route when it opted to post the positions because they wanted as many options as possible to get the best candidate for the jobs. The posting will remain up until Sept. 30.
As part of the transition after Arrington's departure, the board of education offered the K-12 principal and interim superintendent position Prielipp, which she accepted on Aug. 26. As a result of the added duties, the board voted unanimously to give Prielipp $800 more a week through the end of the interim contract on Dec. 31.
The board also voted to post the job opening for the elementary school office manager. The position is somewhat different than an administrative assistant position because it is not the full-year employee and is paid less. The total cost of the position is $56,000 but likely would be less this year due to the school year already started.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.