Marion BOE to discuss teachers' contract, return to school plan

MARION — This time of year is always busy for schools as they prepare for the start of the new school year.
This summer, however, has been more hectic than usual.
Due to the canceling of face-to-face learning this spring and the economic impact caused by COVID-19, school districts have been having to make tough decisions operationally and financially. On Tuesday, the Marion Public Schools Board of Education is scheduled to formally accept an agreement with the district’s teachers union after a tentative agreement was accepted last week during a special meeting.
While the board voted to accept a tentative agreement with the teacher’s union on Aug. 3 that includes a 2% cut in pay to help alleviate budget woes, it also included starting school later than the current Aug. 24 date.
Instead, the district would begin classes on Sept. 2 to allow teachers more time to train with the virtual options the district will be using this year. Starting classes on Sept. 2 also would push the last day of school to June 9. Questions, however, were raised last week regarding the start of instruction at the Wexford-Missaukee Career Tech Center.
The CTC’s first day is Aug. 31 and some of Marion’s board members questioned if that would mean Marion needs to start on Aug. 31. More information was needed and that conversation also will continue.
The board also is scheduled to adopt the full return to school plan for the district.
Due to restrictions regarding indoor gatherings, the board meeting will be held virtually via Google meet. The link to the 6 p.m. Tuesday meeting will be posted on the district’s website, www.marion.k12.mi.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.