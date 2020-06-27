Marion BOE to tackle budgets, potential reductions Monday

Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District Business Coordinator Katrina Bontekoe discusses the 2019-2020 budget with the Marion Public Schools Board of Education in this Cadillac News file photo from 2019. The Marion Public Schools Board of Education is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday to hold its annual truth in taxation public hearing followed by a special board meeting at 6 p.m. where both the 2019-20 school year and 2020-21 school year budgets are scheduled to be addressed.