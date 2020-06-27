Marion BOE to tackle budgets, potential reductions Monday

MARION — The Marion Public Schools Board of Education is ready to amend its current year's budget for the last time and adopt the new budget for the fiscal year that starts on July 1.
Like all public school districts across Michigan, the board is forced to do both based on assumptions as the state is scrambling to figure out its finances amid the current COVID-19 pandemic that has ransacked revenues and expenditures.
The board is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday to hold its annual truth in taxation public hearing followed by a special board meeting at 6 p.m. where both budgets are scheduled to be addressed.
Marion board president Alicia Michell said the board held a workshop recently that was attended by in person by Michell, Tammy Ladd, Cindy Truxton, and Ryan Raymond and virtually by Linda Raymond and Greg Salisbury. Board trustee Chris McCrimmon did not attend the work session.
The purpose of the work session was to discuss the current 2019-20 budget as well as the new budget for the upcoming 2020-21 school year, according to Michell. Marion's business manager Katrina Bontekoe presented different options for cost-cutting in anticipation of state revenue reductions due to the global pandemic, Michell said.
In total, Michell said there were six different options presented for possible cuts. Like other districts, Marion is faced with potentially getting a proration of $650 per pupil for the current school year that ends on June 30, but at this point is not certain. If it happens, Michell said that would result in a $289,000 hit the district just for the current school year.
"We are between a rock and a hard place. Our revenues may be drastically cut, but we do not want to cut the quality of education for our students," she said. "We were selected by the Michigan Department of Education as the most distinguished elementary school in the state. We are determined to continue this high standard of excellence."
Also during Monday's meeting, Michell said the board is scheduled to vote to levy the 18 mill operating millage renewal as well as 3.9 mill debt millage for the upcoming 2020-21 school year. If the board opts to seek the debt millage, Michell said a committee will be formed to seek a needs assessment to get a "no mil increase bond" on the ballot.
Calls were made to Marion Superintendent Chris Arrington seeking comment about the upcoming meeting but were not immediately returned.
