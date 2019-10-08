It was homecoming on Friday for Marion at the varsity football game between the Eagles and Baldwin. The band played, the young Marion cheerleaders, who were invited to be part of homecoming, brought their energy and goodwill, much to the delight of the crowd, and the homecoming court was recognized and honored at halftime. This year's queen, senior Rylie Richards, was crowned by the 2018 Marion queen Trinity Bloss, and king Jeff Nealey, still wearing his football uniform, was crowned king by Charles Ankney. The homecoming runners-up were Riley Kischnick and Gaven Romatz. Kindergarteners Kinley Eising and Ben Bontekoe were the crown bearers.
photos by Mike Dunn
