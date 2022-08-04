Marion celebrates Old Fashion Days this weekend

CADILLAC — The Marion Old Fashion Days is back this weekend for some good old fashioned fun.
The event has been held almost every first weekend in August for the last 50 years. The Marion Old Fashion Days is scheduled to run Thursday, August 4, to Sunday, August 7.
The Bump and Run Demolition Derby kicks off the festival this Thursday.
Some of the new events this year are the greased pig contest, and bringing back the main parade on Saturday.
The Tug of War event changed its rule to weight by the entire team instead of the number of people. The softball tournament has been canceled this year.
The most popular events are the duck race, 3 on 3 basketball and the corn hole tournament.
“Our most popular event is the corn hole tournament,” said Tony Maddox, president of the Marion Chamber of Commerce. “We have a record of 80 teams signed up this year.”
The itinerary of events is as follows:
Thursday, August 4
10 a.m. — Marion Library Book Sale at the Library
7 p.m. — Bump & Run Demolition Derby at the Marion Fair Grandstands.
Friday, August 5
9 a.m. — VFW Yard Sale
10 a.m. — Marion Library Book Sale at the Library
12 p.m. — Eagles Beverage Tent
5 p.m. — 50/50 tickets go on sale
5 p.m. — Cruise In. Cars and trucks welcome. Line up on Main Street
6 p.m. — Corn Hole Tournament at the Veterans Memorial Park ball fields
Saturday, August 6
8 a.m. — Chamber Booth opens, 50/50 tickets go on sale
8 a.m. — 5K Fun Run/Walk
8 a.m. — Golf Scramble
8 a.m. — 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament at Veterans Memorial Park basketball courts
8 a.m. — 18th Annual Car, Truck, Bike and Semi Show at Marion VFW
8:30 a.m. — Children’s Parade registration in Layline parking lot
9 a.m. — Children’s Parade
9 a.m. — Street Vendors at the Business District.
9 a.m. — Grand Parade line up at St. Agnes Catholic Church
10 a.m. — Marion Library Book Sale at the Library
10 a.m. — Penny Scramble for children 10 and under at Main Street
10 a.m. — Grand Parade
11 a.m. — Kids Games at Layline Oil and Gas parking lot
11 a.m. — Water Ball Tournament at Village Hall parking lot
11 a.m. — VFW Annual Chicken BBQ
12 p.m. — Fraternal Order of Eagles Beverage Tent
12 p.m. — Free hotdog, chips and water at Huntington Bank parking lot
1 p.m. — Banana Split eating contest at Frosty Freeze
2 p.m. — Bed Race
4 p.m. — 50/50 Drawing following Bed Race
5 p.m. — Duck Race
6 p.m. — Greased Pig Contest at south end of the park
7 p.m. — Tug of War at south end of fairgrounds
9 p.m. — Eagles Beverage Tent Live Band
Sunday, August 7
8:30 a.m. — Sand Volleyball Tournament at Veterans Memorial Park
10 a.m. — Marion Library Book Sale at the Library
