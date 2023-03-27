TRAVERSE CITY — The coordinator of an after school program in Marion was recognized for her impact on students and the greater community.
Recently, the Michigan Afterschool Partnership awarded the Community Engagement Award to Erin Horton, who is the SEEDS EcoSchool Site Coordinator at Marion Elementary School, at the 2023 Michigan Afterschool Collaborative Conference. The conference was held in East Lansing and was co-hosted by the Michigan Department of Education and the MASP earlier this month.
Each year, MASP recognizes local leaders working to provide extraordinary opportunities for the children of Michigan. The Community Engagement Award spotlights an innovative person within their community that is characterized by encouraging deeper learning in service-based activities that challenge young people to make a positive impact.
The EcoSchool program at Marion Elementary provides free after school and out-of-school time programming to enrolled students. An average of 35 students attend each day. Since the EcoSchool program was established at Marion Elementary School in 2019, Horton has created and taught hands-on and outdoor activities that connect students to nature, each other, and their community.
Examples of learning activities that have engaged the community include a pollinator garden project at the local mill pond, an Anishinaabek medicine wheel installation, field trips to the Twin Creek Nature Area and watershed lessons in collaboration with Inland Seas Education Association. Horton also has made connections with local businesses to expand the school garden and start a composting program.
Horton also organizes family events that attract hundreds of attendees. Family fishing days, winter tubing nights and tours of a local alpaca farm are all popular activities that have created the opportunity for family members to connect and also connect with other families.
Marion Public Schools Superintendent Danyel Prielipp said Horton works countless hours to give Marion students every available opportunity. If this program ever was lost, Prielipp said the students at the elementary would be devastated.
“She brings a love of learning to each student she encounters. She almost always has a waitlist to get into her programs,” she said.
SEEDS is a 501c3 nonprofit organization formed in 1999 to implement local solutions to global challenges at the intersection of ecology, education, and community design. SEEDS’ goal is to foster healthy, vibrant communities filled with clean food, great kids, and helpful neighbors.
SEEDS After School programming began in 2009 and focuses on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics as well as getting students out-of-doors and active. Students at grant sites have access to free programming four days per week and during the summer.
The programming is offered free to families within the district after school for a total of 32 weeks. During the school year, the program is usually offered four days a week, generally Monday-Thursday for an average of three hours per day. Summer programming also is part of the program and is free to families in the district. It too is usually for Monday-Thursday for an average of 4-6 hours a day.
