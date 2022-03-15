MARION — Marion Elementary students and their families got to have fun, learn and get some free stuff, like books, during a recent Family Learning Night.
The theme of the event was “Great Minds Under Construction” and included nine different worksites for students and their families to experiment with. National Honor Society students from the high school also were on had at the event to assist with the worksites.
These worksites included music under construction, fitness under construction, construction and coding, 3D puzzles, constructing area and perimeter and building block challenge. Students also got to construct a treat.
Every student who attended also received a free book compliments of the Marion Elementary Parent Teacher Organization and families who filled out a parent survey were entered to win a gift card to a local restaurant.
Marion Elementary Principal Danyel Prielipp said when schools, families and the community work together to support learning, students tend to do better in school. For that reason, she said to have activity nights after the school day where students and their families can come together for a fun time while also in a school setting is important.
“The students get to share their excitement for learning new things with their parents, Prielipp said. “It’s an opportunity for all stakeholders to come together to support the success of our education process. By doing this after hours, it allows for the participation of all family members.”
Prielipp said based on the parent surveys that were filled out at the end of the night, roughly 60% of the elementary’s families attended the recent construction-themed event.
She said the hope is another Family Learning Night will be held at the elementary later this spring in May.
