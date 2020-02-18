MARION — For the past three weeks, students at Marion Elementary have been learning all about the heart.
They have learned about the anatomy of the organ, exercises they can do to make their heart stronger and good habits to start to ensure they are heart-healthy. They also have learned another way to be heart-wise — they have learned the benefit of helping others.
This all was part of the annual event known as Kids Heart Challenge from the American Heart Association.
Marion Elementary physical education teacher Andy Pluger said he started the program on Jan. 27 and it concluded on Feb. 13. The event was three full weeks dedicated to helping students learn about the heart and how to be heart-healthy but it also taught the students about helping others.
“The kids get donation envelopes or they can donate online. The more online donations they get the special (“Heart Heroes‘) characters for that,‘ Pluger said. “The donations go to families with children who have heart issues. The American Heart Association gives to those families and researches new procedures for heart issues.‘
Pluger said the goal for the schools is to raise $3,000. As of Feb. 13, the last day of the fundraising, the school had raised $1,236.70, but Pluger said when the cash donations are tallied it at least doubles that amount. The most the school raised was nearly $2,700, but Pluger said bigger schools from around the country have raised as much as $20,000.
“The kids really like it,‘ he said.
