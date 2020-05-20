MARION — People planning on attending various Northern Michigan events and festivals have been getting a lot of disappointing news lately, and the region just got some more.
The Marion Fair held out as long as it could, but it recently made the announcement it would be canceling the upcoming fair due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After a lengthy meeting on Monday, the decision was made, and the announcement was placed on the fair's Facebook page.
In the post, it read, "Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and after a lengthy meeting and input from state and local authorities, the Marion Fair Board has decided to cancel the face to face 2020 fair."
Marion Fair Board President Daryl Bode said the board met for more than two hours, but ultimately the decision to cancel the fair was made.
"We weighed the pros and cons. We talked with the sheriff and the governor's office, but we came to the conclusion the risks outweighed the benefits," Bode said. "It was too risky. We could be shut down by the state, be fined, or lose our license."
Although the fair was canceled, the board decided to have virtual animal show and auction for those children and teens who were planning on showing an animal at the fair. Bode said the fair board is willing to help, but the virtual event and auction will be run by the Osceola County Michigan State University Extension.
Just like normal, Bode said animals will be judged and sold, but going virtual is uncharted territory for the Marion Fair. The exact details have yet to be ironed out, but Bode said the framework is in place. As more things are figured out, Bode said the Osceola MSUE will contact those youth showing animals at the fair.
With this year's fair being canceled, it likely is a first in the more than 80-year history of the event. He said, for now, the fair is still planning on having a haunted house fundraiser in October and could hold grandstand events later in the summer if it is allowed. Bode said the need for the fair board to generate money to pay bills associated with the fairgrounds doesn't go away.
"We have to generate some sort of income. With no fair revenues this summer it will be touch and go," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.