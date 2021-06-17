MARION — For 82 years the Marion Fair has been coming to town. With a 2020 cancellation due to COVID-19, members of the community were happy to be back at the fairgrounds for another year.
The fair officially started on Sunday. Wednesday, or Kids Day, was when the attractions start to take off. The day began with games and a contest at noon, and the Midway, run by Native Engineering and Amusements (NEA), opened up.
Booths with balloon darts, basketball and other games lined the Midway, and NEA employee Arthur Ray said people keep coming back because they love the excitement.
"They get to ride rides, buy fattening foods and play games, and it's just something people can get out and do you know," Ray said.
Another reason people have kept coming back to the Marion Fair after all these years is tradition, according to Darryl Bode, Marion Fair president.
"You know, people just like to get out in a small town like this. It's probably the biggest event that happens in our area," Bode said.
After a cancellation last year, Bode said people are "so ready to get out and do things right now." A large crowd was expected, but he's interested to see the turnout through the rest of the week.
Tradition and family fun is what brought Marion resident Amanda Williams to the fair. She's been coming since she was about 8 years old, and is now able to share the experience with her own children.
"I mean, not a lot of people get to take their children to the same fair that they went to," Williams said. "We were raised here, so it's kind of nice to be able to bring your kids around the same people you knew and grew up with."
Two of the main attractions this year are Clark the Juggler and Muxlow Exotics.
Torch wielding and juggling have been a part of Clark Lewis's life for about 14 years, and he's completely self taught. In terms of the crowd, he wasn't sure what to expect, especially with this being his first year at the Marion Fair.
"I roll with it as it comes," Lewis said. "Every crowd is unique, and I try and give my best with whatever happens in the moment, or whatever people happen to be there, whether or not they were expecting a show or not."
Snakes, lizards, gators and turtles were all in attendance thanks to Tim Muxlow of Muxlow Exotics. Cleaning the glass reptile cases after sticky fair food fingers was his biggest challenge today, but he was happy to show people the beauty of reptiles.
"There's a lot of misconceptions among snakes and reptiles in general. They're always the creepy crawlies," Muxlow said. "So I try to teach people that snakes aren't scary, they're not slimy. They're actually pretty calm animals."
Along with reptiles, the Marion Fair had many farm animals to visit. Many of these animals were highlighted in the livestock competition at the start of the week. Visitors could walk through several barns that housed goats, swine and cattle.
Vendors selling arts, crafts and jewelry were also available at the main entrance to the fair.
Getting back to work was one of the reasons Mary Stowell, owner of Momma Mary and Girls Paparazzi Pretties, was excited to be back.
"This is my job. This is what I do. So I have to have this to live," Stowell said. "So this is an opportunity for us to get our bills paid again."
A longtime attendee Rachel Johnson said it's good to see the community coming back together.
"I have a son that meets up with a friend every year here. So yeah, it's good," Johnson said. It's nice to be back in normal rotation."
While some vendors are just selling their products, Lonnie Glines of Timber Art made his pieces on-site. He's been wood carving for 21 years, and said he always works better in front of a crowd rather than at home.
"I like being in front of a crowd, not really showing off, but it's just better when people are watching you. It motivates you," Glines said. "At home, it's cut a little, and you sit down. Here, you just keep going. As long as you got somebody watching you, you want to keep going."
The week will continue with an antique tractor pull, an animal market sale, a derby and a rodeo. Tickets can be purchased at the Marion Fair. Event times and information can be found at http://marionfair.com.
