MARION — The first big fair of summer is returning to Marion in 2021 after COVID-19 canceled the event last year.
The Marion fair is scheduled to run June 13 through June 19, but the first day where there are events scheduled is Monday, June. 14.
Marion Fair Board President Daryl Bode said last year the fair was canceled in May after a lengthy fair board meeting and input from state and local authorities determined it was the only option. He said the risks outweighed the benefits. Although the fair was canceled last year, the board decided to have a virtual animal show and auction for those children and teens who were planning on showing an animal at the fair.
"We came into 2021 that we were going to have it because it was we either have it this year or go belly up," Bode said. "It was a rough decision (last year). It was a split board regarding what to do and if we should cancel altogether."
With things looking like the fair will be held, a tentative schedule has been developed that has both new and old Marion fair attractions and events. Of course, things aren't set in stone as of mid-March. There also is the possibility for the fair to be canceled due to unforeseen COVID-related circumstances.
But the plan is to move forward with the event, according to Bode.
During the fair week, things like vendors, Clark the Juggler and the traveling zoo from Muxlow Exotics will be attractions to fairgoers. Muxlow Exotics has been at the fair before and contains 26 exhibits that house a wide variety of reptile and amphibian species.
Bode also said the plan is to have the carnival come back too, but a few details are still being worked out with Schmidt Amusements.
During the fair week, there also will be nightly entertainment in the grandstand. This includes a free gospel concert featuring Jim Quayles followed by a free pie and ice cream social. There also will be various pulls throughout the week including, Garden Stock Tractor Pulls and Marion Truck and Tractor Pulls.
Bode said the Flying Star Rodeo will be returning too. The rodeo is a part of the Mid States Rodeo Association and International Pro Rodeo Association. Events include saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, girls barrel racing, team roping, steer wrestling, calf roping, and bull riding.
On the last night of the fair, Bode said the figure 8 demolition derby will provide the thrills in the grandstand.
For more information about the Marion Fair, log on to marionfair.com or their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/marionfair2020 as it gets closer to the June event.
