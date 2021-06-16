Marion Fair picking up steam throughout the week

MARION — The first big fair of summer is up and running and the Marion Fair is about to go into high gear starting Wednesday.
The Marion Fair started Sunday and continues through Saturday, but the first full day of events is Wednesday.
On Wednesday, Marion Truck and Tractor Pulls will be the main entertainment in the grandstands. The midway also will open up to provide thrills and chills for the rest of the fair week. Wednesday also is the day of the kids' games and contests for children ages 3 to 14. The games are free to children and will be held on the south end of the infield in the grandstands starting at noon.
Both Clark the Juggler and Muxlow Exotics will provide daily shows starting Wednesday. The times for the afternoon and evening shows will vary.
On Thursday, the midway will be up and running and the entertainment will be the Antique Tractor Pulls in the grandstands. On Friday, Flying Star Rodeo will be the night’s entertainment in the grandstand. The rodeo is a part of the Mid States Rodeo Association and International Pro Rodeo Association. Events include saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, girls barrel racing, team roping, steer wrestling, calf roping and bull riding. Friday also will be the day of the annual large and small animal market sale, which starts at 6 p.m.
The week of fun and nightly entertainment will conclude on Saturday with a figure eight demolition derby.
