MARION — Daryl Bode was walking around the Marion Fair Fairgrounds Thursday picking things up.
While the day was nearly picture-perfect, albeit a bit windy, Bode said his job “sucked.‘ Normally, the Marion Fair Board President would be happy and excited to be at the fairgrounds this week because he would be getting things ready for the fair the following week. This year, however, he was just there cleaning up. There is no fair this summer thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Marion Fair held out as long as it could, but the fair board announced in May it would be canceling the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After a lengthy fair board meeting in May, the decision was made, and the announcement was placed on the fair’s Facebook page. The fair originally was to take place the week of June 14.
Although the fair was canceled, the board decided to have a virtual animal show and auction for those children and teens who were planning on showing an animal at the fair. Bode said the fair board is helping, but the virtual event and auction will be run by the Osceola County Michigan State University Extension. He also said it was opened up to the kids who were supposed to show animals at the Osceola County Fair as it also was canceled.
“We are doing our best to help these kids out,‘ he said.
Registration for the virtual auction is open through June 14 and the auction is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. June 19. Bode said there will be live bidding at Layline Oil and Gas parking lot, 135 E. Main St., as well as online bidding at michiganauction.com.
“The kids and the animals won’t be there, but it allows a person to be in-person to bid if they don’t want to do the online bid,‘ he said.
The animals for sale include a pen of three rabbits, single fryer rabbits, roaster rabbits, Cornish hens, single broilers, market broilers, turkey, sheep, goat, milk, dairy beef, beef, and swine. Large animals will be sent to a processor of choice, but instructions need to be given to the clerk. All small animals can be picked up after the sale.
Two Northern Michigan auction companies also are collaborating to help make the virtual auction a success.
Jim Lambert Auctioneers of McBain and Leist Auctioneers of Boyne City are working together to offer the virtual auction solution to ensure youth exhibitors can market their projects.
“It’s all about the kids. Anything we can do to help, we are going to do,‘ Lambert said about his willingness to collaborate with friends to provide a solution.
Wade Leist, of Leist Auctioneers, said the process behind a virtual auction includes photographs, videos, and descriptions of each project that will be uploaded to an Online Catalog before the auction on June 19. Bidders can bid on the projects before June 19 by placing a “pre-bid,‘ or they can log in to the bidding catalog at the time of the auction and listen to the auctioneers sell each project.
Online bidders will then need to set up an account and follow the instructions and requirements to register via michiganauction.com. Payment may be made by cash, check, or credit card through a secure system that is used by more than 800,000 bidders every day.
“If any bidder has questions or reservations about entering their personal information, they can contact us to use another registration method,‘ Leist said. “We want to make sure supporters are comfortable with the process so they are able to help support these youth who have worked so hard on their projects.‘
For questions about bidding, contact Leist Auctioneers at 833-323-2BID, or by email at leistauctioneers@gmail.com. Supporters also may contact Small Animal Superintendent Matt Mohr at (231) 388-4389, or visit Lambert Auctioneers at www.lambertauctions.com.
