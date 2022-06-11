MARION — The first big fair of summer is about to start and the Marion Fair is about to kick off the summer season into high gear.
The fair begins on June 13 and continues through June 18, and Marion Fair Board President Daryl Bode is excited about the fair starting to resemble its former self. Bode, however, said he was happy with the turnout last year and believes things will be bigger and better this year.
Although the fair doesn’t officially start until Monday, June 13, Bode said during the evening of June 12, there will be a free gospel concert featuring Jim Quayles in the grandstand. The concert should start at 7 p.m. Following Quayles’ performance, there also will be a free ice cream social, according to Bode.
On Monday, June 13, there will be Garden Stock Tractor Pulls in the grandstand starting at 7 p.m. Cost of admission is $5 a person and anyone interested in participating should see out the Marion Vintage Power Club.
On Tuesday, June 14, Marion Truck and Tractor Pulls will be the main entertainment in the grandstands. Again the show starts at 7 p.m. and the cost for admission is $5 per person. Anyone interested in participating should see out the Marion Vintage Power Club
On Wednesday, June 15, Bode said there will be a new attraction to the Fair. The men and women of the Micro Wrestling Federation from Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Founded in 2000, the professional wrestling company is the longest-running organization within the Little Person wrestling industry, according to the Micro Wrestling website.
“We found them at a fair convention. They had some packages and we decided to try it,” Bode said. “They are running the grandstand so it doesn’t really cost us a dime. Tickets for the show are on sale at www.microwrestling.com, but Bode said close to the fair week, the fair board will also have tickets for sale.
In addition to the wrestling show in grandstands, Bode said the amusement rides will start on Wednesday. A new company, Family Fun Tyme Amusements, will be the vendor this year after fairgoers voiced complaints about last year’s rides. Wednesday also will be Kids Day and will include the reduced price for armbands to ride all the rides.
On Thursday, June 16, the midway will be up and running and the entertainment will be the Antique Tractor Pulls in the grandstands. The show starts at 7 p.m. and the cost is $10 per person. Anyone interested in signing up to compete should contact the West Michigan Pullers Association.
On Friday, June 17, Flying Star Rodeo will be the night’s entertainment in the grandstand. The rodeo is a part of the Mid States Rodeo Association and International Pro Rodeo Association. Events include saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, girls barrel racing, team roping, steer wrestling, calf roping and bull riding. The cost is $12 and the rodeo starts at 7 p.m.
Before the start of the rodeo, the livestock auction is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
The week of fun and nightly entertainment will conclude on Saturday, June 18 with a demolition derby presented by USA Demolition Derby. The cost to attend is $12 and the event starts at 7:30 p.m. Like many things, however, the schedule of events is subject to change.
Bode said the goal of the fair is to keep things economical, including lowered parking prices and midway prices.
Other attractions at the Marion Fair during the week typically include vendors, Clark the Juggler and the traveling zoo from Muxlow Exotics. The zoo contains 26 exhibits that house a wide variety of reptile and amphibian species. 4-H and animal exhibits also were part of the fair.
While entry into the fair is free, parking is $5 per vehicle during the remaining two days of the fair.
