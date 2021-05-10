Marion haunted house get new name, focus

MARION — It may only be spring, but Karl Bailey is thinking about the time of the year when witches, ghosts and other scary monsters come out.
The announcement was made on May 2 that the Marion Fair Haunted House would be changing direction and its name. The haunted attraction will go under the moniker of Nightmares in the Neighborhood and Bailey said it will reopen beginning Oct. 1 and continue every weekend in October. He also said it will be a new name but the same people scaring customers with better scares.
While the haunted attraction was a fundraiser for the Marion Fair, Bailey, who also serves on the Marion Fair board, said it no longer is being sponsored by the fair. With the partnership dissolved, Bailey said proceeds generated will go to the Community Kindness Project, which also is run by Bailey and his family.
“We are in the process of getting our 501(c)(3) nonprofit status and the purpose is to help community members after tragedies like a house fire,‘ Bailey said.
The Community Kindness Project accepts yard sale items/household items donations and gives them to people in need. In the fall, a yard sale helps to raise money that goes toward purchasing needed items for people/families who have experienced a tragedy of some kind.
The haunted house will remain at the Marion Fairgrounds, but Bailey said the long-term plan is to purchase a building.
“I like scaring people, but it also helps out the community,‘ Bailey said. “It gives them something fun to do.‘
With COVID-19 changing the plans for the haunted house last year, Bailey said he is hopeful this fall, things will be back to normal. If they can open in October, he said he anticipates being busy.
More information about the haunted attraction can be found on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/NightmaresInTheNeighborhood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.