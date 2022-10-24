MARION — The Marion Fair Fairgrounds will be full of the things only seen in nightmares for those brave enough to enter an annual haunted attraction.
The annual Nightmare in the Neighborhood has been taking place during the weekends this October and will continue to send chills down the spines of people during the Halloween weekend, according to organizer Karl Bailey.
Bailey said he started the haunted attraction seven years ago after the Marion Fair needed money after it had to deal with embezzlement. With that all in the past, Bailey said the haunted house has started supporting other organizations including the Community Kindness Project.
The organization can provide items like clothing, diapers, toys, games and home goods, or cover expenses like medical and grocery bills. For special occasions like Christmas and Thanksgiving, CKP can donate presents and dinners to families who can’t afford them. Most often, CKP provides help to those who have lost their belongings in house fires, or young parents experiencing financial struggle.
As for the haunted attraction, Bailey said the best way to describe it is a carnival that has gone bad. It shouldn’t be a surprise that it includes clowns doing their best to scare people.
“We have two barns that we use and people go through both for one price. The first is a haunted maze and you have to figure it out. There also are people chasing you around inside,” he said. “The second barn is the actual haunted house.”
He said the atmosphere is very dark, with lots of weird lighting, and lots of clowns and it looks like you went to a fair and something bad happened. He also said it can be experienced by people of any age and if there are younger children who go through they can tone down the scares.
He said it typically takes groups, no larger than six people, 15 minutes to get through the haunted attraction. The cost is $10 a person and they are open from 7 to 11 p.m. on Oct. 28 and 29.
