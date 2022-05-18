MARION — Screams were heard coming from two mangled cars after they collided head-on, and one teen was hanging motionless out of the driver’s side window.
The scary and realistic scene Tuesday was part of a mock crash exercise that took more than three months of planning by Marion Fire Department Rescue Unit Ashleigh Butler. She said having the exercise at Marion High School with real teens acting out the scenario is important for the EMS community to experience.
“We do get these a lot of times in the middle of the night and random times during the year. We come across these and we need to be trained and prepared on how to handle it,” she said.
“This gives us a little extra training that we’re not learning on the job.”
While this was a great training experience that included the Marion Fire Department, Tustin Fire Department, Missaukee EMS, Osceola EMS, Osceola County Sheriff’s Office and FlightCare Air Ambulance, Butler said it also is important for the high school students to see what a real crash scene is like. It also is important for them to see the consequences of drunken driving, Butler said.
“It’s important to let them see real-life effects of what happens when they think it’s not going to happen to them,” Butler said.
New Marion Public Schools Superintendent and current Marion K-12 Principal Danyel Prielipp said the Marion Fire Department reached out to the district a few months ago and asked if they could hold the training exercise. With schools across the state in prom and graduation season, Prielipp said she felt it was important to have the students learn the consequences and dangers of drinking and driving.
Prielipp also said the hope was Tuesday’s exercise scared the students a little bit and show them they are not invincible. She also said six high school students volunteered to act out the scenario that included two of the six students being killed in the mock crash and one being arrested for drunken driving.
Before coming out to watch the first responders work the crash like a real scene, Prielipp said they watched a roughly three-minute video that the six students made showing what happened leading up to the crash.
“The girls were skipping school and were going to get a graduation dress. The boys were at a house drinking and they ended up getting into the vehicle to go someplace to get something to eat,” Prielipp said.
Prielipp said she was appreciative of the firefighters and first responders for setting the mock crash up and showing the students there are huge consequences for the choices they make, good or bad.
“I just really hope our kids take it seriously. These are their friends right now acting and they know this is a setup situation, but there are huge consequences,” she said. “We want to make sure that we’re educating our kids that they are not invincible and their choices have consequences.”
