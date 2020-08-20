Marion holding supply drive for students

MARION — With COVID-19 part of the back-to-school landscape this year, Marion Junior/Senior High School is having to think differently.
Unsurprisingly there have been a lot of questions about sharing supplies this upcoming school year. With the protocols in place saying everything has to be sanitized before it can be shared, Marion High School Principal Danyel Prielipp said she had a revelation. That revelation was to have a supply drive for students.
"Rulers, protractors, calculators are shared on a regular basis. We have several on hand, but if we can get enough for each student the risk of sharing germs is less," she said.
In addition to school supplies like backpacks, rulers, protractors, colored pencils, headphones, pencils, pencil sharpeners, folders, glue sticks, and erasers, items the school also is seeking include Lysol wipes, facial tissues, and masks. Prielipp said all the donations may be dropped off at the high school.
Also, new this school year is students' ability to carry backpacks to class. Typically, Prielipp said they wouldn't allow that but to limit the time students are going back and forth to their lockers they will be allowed to have their backpacks. The idea is to allow students to social distance better and go straight to their next class once the bell rings.
If the Grand Rapids region, of which Marion and Osceola County are a part of, is forced back to Phase 3 of the MI Safe Start Plan, Prielipp said students will need headphones for the district’s online learning platform.
"If students are unable to purchase items, we want to be able to help them with these supplies," she said. "We have had a huge outreach of community members asking what they can do/donate. I'm overwhelmed by the amount of support we have in this town."
