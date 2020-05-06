MARION — Marion Public Schools joined a growing number of Michigan school districts honoring its seniors via the Be the Light campaign.
The national event is designed to recognize and honor all of the 2020 seniors and their academic and extracurricular accomplishments. To honor the Class of 2020, schools nationally are turning on the lights on their football fields at 8:20 p.m. which in military time is 20:20. The lights remain on for 20 minutes and 20 seconds.
On Friday, Marion seniors were paraded through downtown as the community, family, and friends lined Main Street in their vehicles.
Marion High School Principal and Athletic Director Danyel Prielipp said the district was looking for a way to highlight the Class of 2020 and the campaign seemed like a good way to do that.
Although the district did the parade and brief ceremony on Friday, Prielipp said the district also wants to hold traditional graduation for seniors. She also said the district could hold a virtual graduation, but the senior class wants to wait.
"We will hold off and see what the governor (Gretchen Whitmer) says. If the restrictions are lifted we want to have traditional graduation," she said. "Even if it means only having 100 people in the gym or having it outside."
With the Class of 2020 having five valedictorians and one salutatorian, she also said the district doesn't want to cheat those six seniors the chance to address their classmates one last time via their speeches. While Marion is holding out hope to have a graduation, Prielipp said she doesn't expect it will be held on the original date of May 22. Instead, she said it will likely l be held in July.
In the last minute of the event Friday, Prielipp shared words of encouragement and the victory bell was rung 20 times as time ran out.
