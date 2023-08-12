MANTON — The next 12 to 18 months will be exciting for a northern Michigan community and one local manufacturer.
On Friday, it was announced Pollington Machine Tool Inc. was expanding after it finalized its purchase of the old Avon Automotive facility in Manton Thursday. Avon Automotive in Manton closed its doors in 2007 and has mostly remained empty since that time. At times, Dutchman Tree Farm has utilized the space as a temporary location during its peak season.
Pollington Machine Tool General Manager Ross Richards said the building needs some work and the next few months will be spent getting it up and operational. He also said during that time some fabrication equipment will be moved to the Manton location. While that is the plan, Richards also said the full vision for the new location will unfold during the next 12 to 18 months.
“Over the next 12 to 18 months, we will be moving new programs in there for machining. We are in the middle of expanding our current programs but looking at new programs as well,” he said. “A lot of it will be automotive work, but we are diversified in what we manufacture here.”
Richards said in addition to the automotive work, the company also does jobs in various other industries, including aerospace, military, solar and food service. With the expansion of the company to the Manton facility, Richards said the idea is to grow its current customers and add new ones.
He said the purchase of the new facility was necessary because the current facility in Marion is running out of space. That includes two buildings and a warehouse.
“Having a facility there (in Manton) was an advantage for us with one of our current customers, Rivian. We are doing some comments for the Amazon Electric Delivery Van and the R1S SUV they produce,” he said.
During the next 12 to 18 months, Richards said the estimated investment is going to be between $2 to $2.5 million. That will include the expansion of the company’s workforce. Initially, Richards said there will be a few new people hired, but as time progresses and the Manton facility gets up and running, there will be more hiring.
Pollington Machine Tool, Inc. is a family-owned and operated company since 1966. Pollington employees are skilled in operating modern CNC equipment and CAD/CAM programming. It also manufactures sheet metal details and assemblies and offers a full-service welding shop that can service all welding and fabrication needs.
