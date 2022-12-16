CADILLAC — A 30-year-old Marion man entered a plea during his recent appearance in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court.
Kelly James Sikkema entered a guilty plea to delivery of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on July 13 in Haring Township. As part of the sentencing agreement, Sikkema will receive a minimum sentence of 40 months during his sentencing, which should occur in the next several weeks.
At sentencing, he faces up to 20 years in prison and/or $25,000 in fines. The court remanded or revoked Sikkema’s bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.