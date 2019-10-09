Marion man arraigned on meth-related charge

CADILLAC — A 42-year-old Marion man faced a methamphetamine-related charge after his recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
Steven Lowell Hudson was arraigned on one count of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on Aug. 23 in Clam Lake Township. If convicted, Hudson faces up to 20 years in prison and/or $30,000 in fines and fees.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Hudson is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
