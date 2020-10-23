REED CITY — A 33-year-old man was arrested for his part in a crash that killed one person and seriously injured another.
Jordan Levi Herweyer was arrested at 9 a.m. on Thursday and was lodged at the Osceola County Jail before his arraignment in 77th District Court. Herweyer was charged with one count each of reckless driving causing death, reckless driving causing serious impairment of body function, and driving while license suspended, denied, or revoked for his connection with an incident on Oct. 17 in Highland Township.
If convicted, Herweyer faces up to 15 years in prison and/or $2,500-$10,000 in fines for the reckless driving causing death offense and up to five years in prison and/or $1,000-$5,000 in fines on the other reckless driving offense.
The charges in question are only accusations. Herweyer is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
According to a press release by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence on 21 Mile Road near 90th Avenue in Highland Township for a single-vehicle crash. The homeowner informed dispatchers they were awakened by a man knocking on the door and asking for help, police said.
The homeowner told dispatchers there was a truck parked in the driveway that appeared to have been in the crash, and the man, later identified as Herweyer, asked the homeowner to not call the police, according to the press release. Osceola County EMS was dispatched and arrived at the home to find a man and a woman inside the truck, police said.
The man was identified as Allen Eichhorn, 38, of Harrison, and police said he was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was transported to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.
The homeowner also told police once they were on the scene, Herweyer fled on foot. A K9 unit was called to the scene to track Herweyer, but police said it was unsuccessful in locating him.
Marion Fire Department personnel and Osceola County deputies located the original crash scene on 23 Mile Road near 60th Avenue, which was roughly six miles from the home police first responded to, according to a release.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by Osceola County EMS, Marion Fire Department personnel, Clare County Sheriff’s Office, and Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office.
