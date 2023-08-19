MARION — A Marion man recently was arrested on probation violations and he and his roommates also face potential methamphetamine-related offenses.
A release by the Traverse Narcotics Team said an anonymous tip was submitted to the Cadillac Area Silent Observer tip line that stated a Marion resident was using and selling methamphetamine from their residence while on probation. As a result, the Michigan Department of Corrections, TNT detectives and deputies from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office performed a compliance check on the man.
TNT said that a compliance check was done on Wednesday and during the check, which consisted of searching the areas of the residence that was accessible to the probationer, more than 31 grams of crystal methamphetamine was located. TNT detectives also found a scale, unused baggies and drug paraphernalia. Two children also resided in the home and TNT said referrals have been made to Child Protective Services.
The Marion man was arrested for various probation violations and charges are being sought against him and the co-inhabitants at the residence. The possible charges include possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and maintaining a drug house.
MDOC Probation and Parole was assisted by TNT, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office and K-9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.