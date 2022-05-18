REED CITY — A 36-year-old Marion man faced a single charge of felonious assault for his part in a shooting Sunday when he was arraigned Tuesday in Osceola County’s 77th District Court.
Dale Ervin Orvis was arraigned on one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, a 16-gauge shotgun, for his connection with an incident on May 15 in Marion. If convicted, Orvis faces up to four years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines, according to Osceola County Prosecutor Tony Badovinac.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Orvis is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
On Monday, the Michigan State Police reported that At 6:45 p.m. Sunday, troopers from the Mount Pleasant MSP Post were sent to the shooting that occurred on Main Street in Marion. Police said the victim, Gabriel Charles Richards, 31, of Marion, was transported to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City with undisclosed injuries, while Orvis was lodged in the Osceola County Jail pending arraignment.
Osceola County Prosecutor Tony Badovinac said Monday the case is believed to be drug-related and Richards was shot with the shotgun using shells containing birdshot. On Tuesday, Badovinac gave a few more details and said it is believed the incident stemmed from an alleged drug transaction between Orvis and Richards that went awry.
He also said the drug involved was cocaine and Richards was shot in the front part of his body in the chest and stomach area.
“It was alleged the victim (Richards) was the buyer and Orvis was the alleged shooter,” Badovinac said. “There is potential for additional charges related to the drugs. We are waiting for further police reports before any additional charges are filed.”
Police said the investigation is ongoing and troopers were assisted by the Cadillac MSP Post, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office and the Meceola Central Dispatch.
