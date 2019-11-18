Marion man charged with assault, domestic violence offenses

CADILLAC — A 33-year-old Marion man faced multiple assault-related offenses after his arraignment in 84th District Thursday.
Joshua Leonard Snider was charged with one count each of assault with intent to do great bodily harm but less than murder or by strangulation, aggravated domestic violence and assault or assault and battery for his connection with an incident on Nov. 13 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge which carries a maximum penalty of up to life in prison if the primary offense is punishable by up to five years in prison or 15 years in prison if the primary offense is punishable by under five years in prison.
If convicted, Snider faces up to life in prison.
The charges in question are only accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $5,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 1 p.m. on Nov. 26.
