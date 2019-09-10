Marion man charged with fleeing from police

CADILLAC — A 21-year-old Marion man was arraigned Monday in 84th District Court after it was alleged he fled from police last month.
Benjamin Edwin Parks was charged with one count of fourth-degree fleeing from police for his connection with an incident on Aug. 8 in Cedar Creek Township. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charge which carries a penalty of 1.5 times the maximum sentence.
If convicted, Parks faces up to three years in prison and/or $3,000 in fines.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Parks is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $20,000 cash or surety bond was issued and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Sept. 17.
