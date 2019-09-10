Marion man charged with fleeing from police

Benjamin Edwin Parks, 21, of Marion was arraigned Monday in 84th District Court after it was alleged he fled from police last month.

 Wexford County Jail

CADILLAC — A 21-year-old Marion man was arraigned Monday in 84th District Court after it was alleged he fled from police last month.

Benjamin Edwin Parks was charged with one count of fourth-degree fleeing from police for his connection with an incident on Aug. 8 in Cedar Creek Township. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charge which carries a penalty of 1.5 times the maximum sentence.

If convicted, Parks faces up to three years in prison and/or $3,000 in fines.

The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Parks is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

A $20,000 cash or surety bond was issued and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Sept. 17. 

Cadillac News

Tags