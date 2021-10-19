CADILLAC — A 43-year-old Marion man was charged with drug and driving-related offenses during his recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
Todd Allen Vanderhoef was charged with possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense, operating while license suspended, revoked or denied and operating a motor vehicle without security for his connection with an incident on July 17 in Haring Township.
If convicted of the drug offense, Vanderhoef faces up to 20 years in prison and/or $30,000 in fines.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Vanderhoef is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Vanderhoef was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Oct. 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.