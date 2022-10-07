CADILLAC — A 44-year-old Marion man faced a single methamphetamine-related offense during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Todd Allenn Vanderhoef was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on July 20 in Cadillac. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charge, which enhances the sentence to 1.5 times the maximum.
If convicted, Vanderhoef faces up to 30 years in prison and fines as high as $45,000.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Vanderhoef is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $25,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Oct. 11.
