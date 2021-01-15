CADILLAC — A 36-year-old Marion man was charged with multiple drug-related and driving offenses during his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Timothy Joe Goodrich was charged with one count each of possession of heroin/fentanyl less than 25 grams second or subsequent offense, possession of fentanyl less than 25 grams second or subsequent offense, driving while licenses suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense, and operating a motor vehicle without security for his connection with an incident on July 13 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges, which can enhance the punishment up to a potential life sentence.
If convicted and due to the habitual offender enhancement, Goodrich faces up to life in prison.
The charges in question are only accusations. Goodrich is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $50,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for Jan. 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.