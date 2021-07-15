Marion man charged with multiple weapons, drug offenses

CADILLAC — A 43-year-old Marion man was arrested Tuesday and charged Wednesday on multiple weapons and drug offenses during his arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Christopher Michael Armstead was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of Fentanyl less than 25 grams, furnishing contraband, methamphetamine, to prisoners, possession or sale of a Taser, three counts of carrying a concealed weapon, including a 9 mm pistol, a .22 caliber pistol and a 12-inch double-edged machete, two counts of felony firearms and two counts of possession of firearms by a felony for his connection with an incident on July 13 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense was added to the charge, which if the primary offense is punishable by five years or more in prison it is enhanced to a potential life sentence.
If convicted, Armstead faces a potential life sentence.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Armstead is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 10 p.m. Tuesday, troopers from the Michigan State Police Seventh District Hometown Security Team stopped a vehicle for several violations on Paluster Street near Wilcox Street in Cadillac, according to a release by the MSP. During the traffic stop, police said Armstead informed troopers he had several knives in his possession.
Armstead was asked to exit the vehicle and police said troopers performed a consent search of the Marion man. During the search, police said troopers found two handguns in holsters under Armstead's jacket, a red tube used for snorting drugs and a black pen stun gun in his possession. Armstead didn't have a permit to carry the handguns, according to police.
Inside the vehicle, police said troopers recovered a large machete and found several other folding and single-bladed knives. After Armstead was arrested and taken to the Wexford County Jail, police said correction officers recovered suspected methamphetamine hidden in a green metallic canister inside the Marion man's waistband.
The court issued a $250,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on July 20 before Armstead is back in court on July 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.