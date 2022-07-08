CADILLAC — A 37-year-old Marion man faced felony and misdemeanor offenses stemming from an incident in May during is recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Don Ray Corner was charged with one count of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and disorderly person — jostling for his connection with an incident on May 17 in Cadillac. If convicted of the police officer felony, Corner faces up to two years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Corner is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
He was released by the court on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on July 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.