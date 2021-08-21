CADILLAC — A 35-year-old Marion man faced a single felony fleeing police offense during his arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Jaramie Lee Fitzgerald was charged with one count of third-degree fleeing police for his connection with an incident on Aug. 19 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge which carries a penalty of up to life in prison when the primary offense is punishable by up to five years in prison.
If convicted, Fitzgerald faces up to life in prison.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Fitzgerald is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $100,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Aug. 31.
