CADILLAC — A 40-year-old Marion man faced a single felony for allegedly stealing a vehicle during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Steven Joseph Smith was charged with one count of unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle for his alleged connection with an incident on April 25 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge, which carries a maximum penalty of up to life in prison if the primary offense is punishable by up to five years in prison, or 15 years in prison, if the primary offense is punishable by under five years in prison.
If convicted, Smith faces a potential life sentence.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Smith is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Smith was released by the court on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on July 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.