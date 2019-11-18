CADILLAC — A 40-year-old Marion man was charged with multiple counts of uttering and publishing after he was arraigned Thursday in 84th District Court.
Shawn Michael Hill was charged with the two counts of uttering and publishing for his connection with incidents on or between the dates of March 13, 2017-March 15, 2017 in Haring Township. Each time the alleged crime involved a check, one for $1,900.58 and one for $1,990.38. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charges which carry a penalty of twice the maximum sentence.
If convicted, Hill faces 24 years in prison.
The charges in question are only accusations. Hill is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $5,000 cash or surety bond was issued and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 1 p.m. on Nov. 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.