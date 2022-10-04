MARION — One person died and another was airlifted to the hospital for treatment of injuries after a crash Friday in Osceola County.
According to an Osceola County Sheriff's Office press release, at around 12:27 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash at M-66 near 7 Mile Road.
The vehicle was traveling southbound on 30th Avenue when it went off the roadway, according to the press release.
The 37-year-old driver from Rockford was transported via Aeromed to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids with unknown injuries. The passenger, a 37-year-old male from Marion, was declared deceased at the scene.
While investigation into the crash is ongoing, police believe speed was a factor in the incident.
The Osceola County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by Evart Fire and Rescue, Osceola County EMS, Meceola Central Dispatch and the Michigan State Police.
