CADILLAC — A 31-year-old Marion man faced assault and domestic violence felonies during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Just Jerome Anewishki was charged with one count each of assault with a dangerous weapon, a knife, and domestic violence third offense for his connection with an incident on Jan. 30 in Manton.
If convicted of the assault-related offense, Anewishki faces up to four years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines, while he faces up to five years in prison and/or $5,000 in fines for a conviction on the domestic violence offense.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Anewishki is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $10,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference is scheduled on Feb. 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.