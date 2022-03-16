CADILLAC — A 21-year-old Marion man faced felonious assault and two misdemeanor offenses during his recent arraignment in 84th District Court.

Gavin James Campbell was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, an automobile, and misdemeanor offenses of failure to report an accident and operating a motor vehicle without security. If convicted of the felonious assault offense, Campbell faces up to four years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines.

The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Campbell is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Campbell was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on March 22.

